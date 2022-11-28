Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Rises By 296.7%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 296.7% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vext Science Stock Down 10.1 %

OTCMKTS VEXTF traded down 0.02 on Monday, hitting 0.17. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.29. Vext Science has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vext Science from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

