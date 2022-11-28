Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Decreases By 94.9%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HYI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
