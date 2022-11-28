Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Decreases By 94.9%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.