Shutterstock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Shutterstock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.
