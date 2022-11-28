Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $132.61 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Siacoin has a market cap of $132.61 million and $576,072.87 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00118602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00835027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00679825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00259021 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,589,092,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

