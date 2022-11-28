SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $35.69

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $33.06. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares during the period.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

