Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $28.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 19,163 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $851.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.