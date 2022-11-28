Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in November

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCY stock remained flat at $99.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

