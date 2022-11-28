Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $288,568.20 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.
Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
