Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 251.8% in November

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 251.8% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance
SIXWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 67,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,416. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.