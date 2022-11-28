Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 251.8% in November

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 251.8% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

SIXWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 67,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,416. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

About Sixth Wave Innovations

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.