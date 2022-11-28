Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Slate Office REIT Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$4.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$362.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.59. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.30.
Insider Activity at Slate Office REIT
In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 36,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,085.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$51,341,849.89. Insiders acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575 in the last 90 days.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
