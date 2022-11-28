Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$4.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$362.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.59. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.30.

Insider Activity at Slate Office REIT

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 36,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,085.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,929,700 shares in the company, valued at C$51,341,849.89. Insiders acquired a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

