Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 2.2 %

SOT.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.52. 162,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$362.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Slate Office REIT

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

