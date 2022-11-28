Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Slate Office REIT Trading Down 2.2 %
SOT.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.52. 162,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$362.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19.
Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT
In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575.
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
