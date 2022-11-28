SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $43.70

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.70, but opened at $42.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 2,464 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SM Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 4.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

