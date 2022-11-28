SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Acquires $144,950.00 in Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director Cathy G. Ackermann purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Several research firms have commented on SMBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

