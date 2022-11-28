SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0245

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $274,113.20 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006166 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.