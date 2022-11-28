Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $872,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 259.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 2,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

