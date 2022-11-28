Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 1,974.0% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNOA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,541. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.