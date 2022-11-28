Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 69.2% in November

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHON traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

