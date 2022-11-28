Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $267.13

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $164.72 million and approximately $267.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,153.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00236065 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00804704 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

