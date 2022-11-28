Sourceless Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266.17 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. Sourceless has a market cap of $169.01 million and approximately $266.17 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00804704 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

