Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,413. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

