Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LOV opened at $1.05 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

