SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,037 shares.The stock last traded at $463.84 and had previously closed at $467.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.95.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,793,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.