Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.