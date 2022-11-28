Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 330.8% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ:STAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 1,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

