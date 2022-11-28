Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 44,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,546,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 86.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

