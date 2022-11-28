Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

