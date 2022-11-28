Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.14.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.