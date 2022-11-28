Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

