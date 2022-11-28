Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.