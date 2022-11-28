StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Innodata alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.