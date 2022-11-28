StockNews.com Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:INFU opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.80 and a beta of 1.17.
