Stratis Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002900 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $687,918.62 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.31 or 0.07239943 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032429 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076647 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009628 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023982 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,498,727 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
