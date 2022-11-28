Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 1,516.7% in November

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 1,516.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.83. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

