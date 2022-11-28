Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 65.9% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Substratum has a market cap of $326,998.51 and $18.87 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061934 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

