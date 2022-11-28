Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Update

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,800 shares, a growth of 636,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,019,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sugarmade Stock Performance

Shares of SGMD stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,382,512. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants.

