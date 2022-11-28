Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 5.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.96. 5,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 517,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock worth $280,230 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

