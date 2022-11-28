Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 4.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Super Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.