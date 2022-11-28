Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 4.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 2,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 275,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Super Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

