Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.01. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$13.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

