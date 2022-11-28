sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.13 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.91 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00006196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.
sUSD Profile
sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,648,429 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
