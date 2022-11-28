Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $53.54. 8,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

