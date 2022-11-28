Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($119.39) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

FRA SY1 traded down €0.60 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €110.90 ($113.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,568 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €102.45 and a 200 day moving average of €104.56. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

