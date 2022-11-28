Syscoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $78.13 million and $2.03 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,232.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00677726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00256489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,173,098 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

