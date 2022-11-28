TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.6 days.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAGOF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of TAG Immobilien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

