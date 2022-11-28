Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

