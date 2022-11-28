Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Monday. Taisei has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.
About Taisei
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCY)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.