Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lessened by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,147,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590,394 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $932,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. 330,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,879,562. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

