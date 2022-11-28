Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($47.96) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.16) price target on Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Talanx Price Performance

TLX traded up €0.26 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.46 ($43.33). The stock had a trading volume of 56,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($45.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.07.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

