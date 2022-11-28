Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tantech Trading Up 2.6 %
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
Further Reading
