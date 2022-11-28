TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.99

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

