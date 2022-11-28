TD Securities Increases Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.60

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Entrée Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
ETG opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$225.68 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92.
About Entrée Resources
