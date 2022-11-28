TD Securities Increases Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$1.60

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

ETG opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.88. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$225.68 million and a P/E ratio of -21.92.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

