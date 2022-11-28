Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $942.06 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $942.06 million and $83.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009564 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025271 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006011 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008528 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000055 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,210,444,039 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,745,229,741 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.