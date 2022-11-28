TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.87 million and $19.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075622 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00061897 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009733 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023860 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000289 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,355,183 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,788,286 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
