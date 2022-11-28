Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in November

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,034,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.45) to GBX 238 ($2.81) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.78) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY remained flat at $8.49 during midday trading on Monday. 288,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.